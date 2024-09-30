January 14, 1954 — September 24, 2024

Shawnee

John “Stuart” Packham, 70, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on September 24, 2024. He was born on January 14, 1954 to Walter and Margaret Packham.

Stuart attended Grandview High School before proudly serving his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. In 1986, he married the love of his life, Tina. They raised two children together, Cody and Julia.

Following a career as a cross country truck driver, Stuart pursued many of his passions in his retirement years. He found joy in knife making, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his family and playing the guitar, he was a die hard Chiefs fan and never missed a game.

In 1994, Stuart became a proud member of the Masonic fraternity, joining the Abdallah Shriners. He was involved with the Hawgs Motorcycle Unit and enjoyed fellowship in the Abdallah Social Society cigar club, where he formed lasting friendships.

Stuart was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Margaret. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Tina, his son Cody, his daughter Julia, his brother Robert Packham (Linda), and his sister Lynn Larson (Al), along with many extended family members and dear friends.

The family will be planning a Celebration of Life to honor Stuart’s memory at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stuart’s honor to Shrine Children’s Hospital and can be sent to Abdallah Temple at 5300 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS 66202.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.