Overland Park Police say that a fight and popping balloons sparked 911 calls reporting a shooting at an indoor entertainment complex Saturday evening.

The Post received several messages from readers over the weekend asking about a significant police presence near 143rd Street and Metcalf Avenue on Saturday night.

According to the police department’s online calls for service log, officers were called to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 14401 Metcalf Ave., at 6:37 p.m. for a reported armed disturbance.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Leawood were called to respond to the business with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics on the same reports of a possible shooting.

Those units were told to stage in the area of the call until police could confirm it was safe to approach the scene.

“Initially, it was believed to be a shooting inside the building; the investigation revealed the sounds were from balloons popping during a physical altercation,” Officer John Lacy, an Overland Park Police spokesperson, told the Post via an email Monday morning. “There was no shooting at this location.”

Lacy said that no one involved in the fight wanted to pursue charges, and the business remained open on Saturday night.

Firefighters and paramedics were released from the call after about 10 minutes when police confirmed no one was injured.

Urban Air is an entertainment company with dozens of locations around the U.S. Its franchises offer a variety of indoor diversions for children, including trampolines, climbing walls, arcades and playgrounds.