Efforts to turn a former Bed Bath & Beyond space into an Asian supermarket in Overland Park are in full swing.

Construction is underway on a new home for Pan-Asia Supermarket at the Southglen shopping center at West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The market will relocate from its current spot down the street at the Overland Crossing shopping center and also add features.

Pan-Asia Supermarket will operate at 12035 Metcalf Ave.

The market will operate out of the space that Bed Bath & Beyond vacated in August 2023.

Construction has also begun on a new Aldi grocery store next to the space, which will replace the former buybuy Baby store — another August 2023 departure.

Nicole Lin, manager at Pan-Asia Supermarket, said there isn’t a firm opening date for the new location yet — but she estimated the move will likely happen by the end of this year or early 2025.

The market is upgrading in size and offerings

Lin said the market’s new larger space will pave the way for new features in addition to its international groceries.

Some of those upgrades will include the addition of a new restaurant, an in-house bakery and a bubble tea stand.

Pan-Asia Supermarket already offers a wide range of grocery items, from produce and poultry to spices and sauces.

The market has been in Overland Park for several years

Pan-Asia Market opened its central Overland Park space nearly a decade ago.

This is Pan-Asia Supermarket’s only location in Johnson County, though the same company also owns and operates the Oriental Supermarket at 10336 Metcalf Ave.

Outside of Kansas, Pan-Asia Supermarket also has locations in Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

