Updates are headed to a busy stretch of Mission Road in Prairie Village.

The Prairie Village City Council earlier this month unanimously approved a roughly $307,800 contract for improvements to Mission Road between 63rd and 67th streets. This work is part of a County Assistance Road Systems project, a countywide program for major arterial street improvements.

This comes after the city wrapped up work on a flood control project just south of this stretch of Mission Road around 68th Street.

The current project encompasses important destinations in Prairie Village, namely Indian Hills Middle, Prairie Elementary and Village Presbyterian Church.

Mission Hills, county are co-funding the project

As a 2024 CARS project, the city’s funding request for the Mission Road project has already been approved by the county, according to city documents.

The county typically reimburses cities 50% of the total costs for CARS projects, and city staff told the Post via email that the program is contributing $153,900 to this project.

Mission Hills is also co-funding the project, with a contribution of $57,960.

That leaves the city of Prairie Village’s portion of the construction cost at $95,940.

This represents a 60-40 split between Prairie Village and Mission Hills.

The work includes concrete, pavement repair

Public Works Director Keith Bredehoeft told the city council earlier this month that this is a rehabilitation project.

Like other CARS projects, Mission Road between 63rd and 67th streets will see concrete, pavement and asphalt upgrades.

Mill and overlay, new pavement markings and curb repair are all part of the project, according to city documents.

Prairie Village has another CARS project in the works along Nall Avenue between 67th and 75th streets.

Next steps:

Construction has already begun for this project, city staff told the Post via email last week.

City staff said the project is expected to last through the end of October.

Keep reading traffic and roads news: Speed tables near East Village in Leawood may become permanent