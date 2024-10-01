Louie G. Hudgens

November 2, 1929 — September 24, 2024

Overland Park

Louie Gene Hudgens, born November 2, 1929, passed away peacefully on September 24th, 2024.

A 66 year resident of Overland Park Kansas, Louie was a proud veteran of the Army National Guard Reserves, serving from 1952 to 1955. He dedicated 40 years to his career as a meat cutter at Safeway, retiring with the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

Louie was a devoted family man, preceded in death by his loving wife Gloria, and eldest daughter Deanna and survived by his brother Glenn, sister Aleta, daughters; Connie, Shirley, and Brandie, 7 grandchildren; Mistie, Brent, Brian, Casey, Dustin, Adam, Kara, and many great grandchildren.

A memorial service to honor Louie’s life will be held at a later date.

