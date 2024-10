The former home of an Italian and Mediterranean eatery will soon take on new life as a Mexican-inspired snack shop.

Snack Bar, a new concept under the same ownership as AR’s Breakfast and Brunch in Overland Park will debut this fall in the former Papagallo Gyro Cafe space in Lenexa.

Owner Oscar Romero said his new concept will likely open in mid-November, pending renovations to the new space.

Snack Bar will operate at 7789 Quivira Rd.

The eatery is moving into a space at the Lenexa Plaza shopping center, just off West 79th Street and Quivira Road.

Papagallo Gyro Cafe occupied that space before it closed earlier this year.

Once it opens, Snack Bar will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, Romero says.

Snack Bar will offer “street food-style” Mexican eats

Romero said Snack Bar’s menu will feature snacks like corn on the cob, ice cream, tortas (Mexican sandwiches), tacos and burritos — along with drinks like Micheladas, which combines beer, tomato juices and spices.

The vibe of the concept, he said, will be a casual “grab and go” style menu — though there will be some space for dine-in customers.

Oscar Romero and his business partner, Norberto Romero, are originally from the same town in Mexico — Turitzio Michoacán. (The two are not related.)

Oscar Romero said they wanted to bring a casual eatery that reflects the street food style that has become popular in Mexico as well as in Texas, where his own family previously worked as street vendors.

“I was just trying to come up with a different concept that (caters to) both adults and kids,” he said. “I figured it was something much needed.”

Romero also runs two breakfast spots

Romero opened early morning eatery AR’s Breakfast and Brunch in summer 2023 in downtown Overland Park.

The restaurant’s second location followed close behind, opening late last year in Olathe.

The new location will be the first for the new snack bar concept, and Romero’s first foray into Lenexa.

Ultimately, he looks forward to getting to know a new batch of customers and bringing something new to the area.

“Overland Park and Olathe have been awesome for AR’s,” he said. “I’m trying to have a footprint in Lenexa as well — to have a great place for kids and adults to go and just have family time, get ice cream, maybe a couple of Micheladas, and good Mexican food.”

