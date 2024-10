A new store offering “timeless sophistication” has started selling menswear at the Oak Park Mall.

AB&M Italian Suits — a new endeavor by longtime friends Mohamed Romdhani, Medhi Neji, and Borhen Gouti — opened its doors at the mall on Friday.

AB&M operates at 11149 W. 95th St.

The store occupies a space on the lower level of the mall, near H&M and Nordstrom.

A photography equipment store previously occupied the space.

AB&M Italian Suits operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

AB&M specializes in Italian suits and tuxedos

The store offers suits and tuxedos in a vast range of colors for in adult and youth sizes — all of which come with a jacket, pants, a tie and a pocket square as well.

Prices generally range from $200 to $400. Most of the store’s inventory is made of 100% wool and sourced from Italy, though some pieces are from Los Angeles and other countries like Turkey.

In addition to suits, AB&M also offers items like dress shoes and belts that customers can mix and match with their suits.

Customers can also get alterations done in-store, and AB&M offers special deals for special occasions — such as the wedding package, which comes with a jacket, pants, a shirt, a tie, a pocket square, and alterations for $230.

The ultimate goal of AB&M, Romdhani said, is to fulfill a need for accessible formal menswear in the mall — and to give their customers something to show off.

“Everybody wears a suit,” Romdhani said. “Any customers here are going to be comfortable.”

The owners are no strangers to the fashion industry

The trio had already worked together for other fashion brands across the country, but AB&M marks their first business of their own. If all goes well, Romdhani said, it may be something they expand.

Part of what sets their store apart, the owners said, is their focus on hands-on customer service. After all, Neji said, interacting with customers and sending them off with something they’re excited to wear is the best part.

“We (like to) see the customer happy when they come up to the mirror,” Neji said. “We want them to smile.”

