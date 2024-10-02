Anne Marie Stutsman

October 28, 1962 – September 30, 2024

Anne Stutsman (Loomis), 61, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2024, at Advent Health.

She was born on October 28, 1962, the daughter of Clifford and Patricia (Ferguson) Loomis in Kansas City, Kansas, but grew up in Roeland Park.

Anne was united in marriage to Joseph (Joe) Stutsman and raised three daughters and a son together.

She worked as a nurse for many years. She found love and compassion in the care she gave. Treating every patient as if they were her own family. She had a natural caring and motherly instinct. She would help anyone and give the shirt off her back if someone needed it more. Anne was kind to everyone and never met a stranger, sparking a smile lit conversation with anyone nearby. She was “mom” to many others especially in her neighborhood. Always looking out for them and willing to share her warmth.

Anne found her interests in crafting, car shows, and thrift stores. She also was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan. She had a 1985 world series jacket and enjoyed talking about that world series win.

She also loved Pin-ups and hosted her own contests. She also loved the holidays and was known to overdo it.

Anne was witty and always making jokes. Even though she battled being sick for a very long time, she always stayed head strong and positive. She loved traveling with Joe and especially loved her family. She was just the best mom ever.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Cliff and Frank Loomis; and in-laws, Kenneth and Geneva Stutsman

Anne is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Joe Stutsman; daughters, Elizabeth (Luis) Morales, Patricia “Gerri” (JoJo) Batts, and Sara (Tyson) Boen; son, Joseph (Alex) Stutsman; grandchildren, Emerald, Libby, Izabella, Olive, Evelynn.; brothers and sisters, Bernie, Mary, Jim, Pat, and Hank; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles – 4726 Merriam Drive Overland Park, KS 66203 on Saturday, October 26th, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.

