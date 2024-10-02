November 5, 1930 — September 30, 2024

Overland Park, KS

Avis W. Johnson, 93, from Overland Park, KS passed away at home on Monday, September 30, 2024. She was born on November 5,1930 in Miltonvale, KS to Loyd and Anna Mae Cyr. She married Leon Johnson on November 10,1948 and they went on to live in several Kansas towns. In 1961, they moved to Overland Park, KS where they raised their family.

Avis was preceded in death by her husband, Leon, her parents, siblings Carmen, Wayne and Donna, and son-in-law Warren Rudd. Five daughters survive her: Elaine Baysinger (Clyde) of Lane, KS; Debby Schmidtberger (Joe) of Lawrence, KS; Jolene Lynn (Tom) of Kansas City, MO; Cathy Rudd of Merriam, KS; and Sandy Pierce of Kansas City, MO. Avis also had twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Services will be on Friday, October 4,2024 at 2:00 pm at Johnson County Chapel, 12000 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. The burial will be immediately following at the adjoining Johnson County Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Luke’s Home Care and Hospice, 901 East 104th St., #1005, Kansas City, MO 64131.

