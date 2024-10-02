November 25, 1936 — September 27, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Dress Code: Chiefs Attire

Leneer L. Barber was born on November 25th, 1936, in Topeka, KS to Herbert (Elmore) and Mary Magdalene (Ruth) Barber. He was educated in the Topeka public school system. His favorite subject was math, and he lettered in pole vaulting. This love of math would eventually translate to an Associate’s degree in Accounting at Washburn University. He married Rebecca M. Fouts in 1957 and their union produced three beautiful children. In 1960, the young family settled in the Quindaro neighborhood of Kansas City, KS. He was employed with Western Electric for many decades, and after retirement, volunteered as part of its Pioneer Club. Eventually, Leneer enrolled in HR Block’s Income Tax Preparatory School, and in 2017, he received an honor from HR Block for being the first black person to graduate from this program. In the 1960s, he opened his own accounting and bookkeeping business called Barber’s Accounting. This was his ultimate passion, where he worked with many beloved clients throughout the world until he retired in 2023.

Leneer was a sports fanatic. He played baseball, tennis, golf, and bowling. Leneer was also a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan, as dedicated as they come, being a 30-year season member. He would wake up at the break of dawn to be one of the first in line to enter the stadium, often dragging his sleepy granddaughters along with him. They would spend hours tailgating together before the games. He had many close bonds with fellow passionate fans and staff members of Chiefs Kingdoms. Leneer also had a passion for civil rights. He served as a lifetime member of the Johnson County NAACP and proudly resided as the treasurer of the branch for many years. Through his service, he represented the branch at the national convention yearly.

Leneer was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Rebecca, as well as two of his brothers, Herbert and Wayne. He is survived by his three children: Barry (Bridgette), Robin, and Rebecca. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Barry Jr. (Natalie), Marcus (Tameka), Tai, and Rebecca Helen. He also had a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who he adored.

Visitation

Friday, October 4, 2024

9:00 – 10:00 am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Friday, October 4, 2024

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

