Marianne Weaver

November 27, 1938 — September 27, 2024

Marianne (Herold) Weaver, born on November 27, 1938, in Hays, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2024, in Lenexa, Kansas, at the age of 85.

Marianne graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas, and went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Music from Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas. At Baker, she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority where she formed many life-long friendships.

After graduating from Baker University, Marianne took a teaching assignment in Horton, Kansas, where she met her first husband, Bill Brown. The family later moved to Effingham, Kansas, where Marianne was an active member and choir director at the Union Church. She also played violin in the orchestra in Atchison, Kansas. Marianne was a devoted educator who inspired many young minds through her work as a music and elementary education teacher. Later in life, she transitioned to a career as a medical transcriptionist.

After her children graduated from high school, Marianne moved back to Kansas City where she eventually met her soul-mate Stewart Weaver. Marianne and Stewart shared 27 wonderful years of marriage, filled with love, laughter, and faith. For the past year they have been living at Westchester Village in Lenexa., where Stewart still resides.

Marianne’s life was a testament to her love for God, music, friends, and family. She enjoyed gardening, reading, playing bunco with friends, visiting with neighbors, and cherishing time with her family. She cheered on her grandchildren in their many activities – sports, academics, music, and dance. Her passion for music remained a constant joy throughout her life. She was an active member of Old Mission United Methodist Church and had numerous wonderful friends in the Pathfinders Sunday School class.

Marianne was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Carlos and Velda Herold, and her brother, Don Herold. She is survived by her devoted husband, Stewart Weaver; her loving sister, Nancy McMillen; her son, Chris Brown and his wife Angela; her daughter, Becky Miller and her husband Charles; and her cherished grandchildren, Joshua Miller, Emily Miller, Nicolas Brown, and Ashley Brown. Marianne’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A memorial service to honor Marianne’s life will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 10 a.m. at Old Mission United Methodist Church in Fairway, Kansas, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marianne’s memory to Old Mission United Methodist Church.

Although she suffered from heart failure for the past year – she faced each day with a positive spirit and joyful attitude. She shared hugs and love and gratitude with everyone she met. Marianne’s warmth, kindness, and dedication to her family and friends will be dearly missed.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.