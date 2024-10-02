October 30, 1952 — September 29, 2024

Lenexa

Mrudula Reddy was born on October 30, 1952, in Nellore, India, and passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2024, in Lenexa, Kansas, at the age of 71.

Mrudula graduated from Saint Rafael’s Preparatory School in Chennai, India. She further studied Economics at SIET College, also in Chennai, India. While in college, due to her infectious and positive personality, she formed many life-long friendships. She married her husband, Venkat (“PV”) Reddy, on March 10, 1974. Their first child, a son, Prasanth Reddy, was born in January 1975. They made their initial home in Chennai, India, before making the decision to move to the United States. Mrudula moved to Manhattan, Kansas in January 1980 to join Venkat, who was obtaining a Master’s degree in Grain Science at Kansas State University. Mrudula was an active member of the community in Manhattan, Kansas – particularly organizing and leading activities for the Kansas State University International Students Association, comprised of students who immigrated to the United States to obtain their higher education and pursue their American Dream.

The family later moved to Roanoke, Virginia in January 1983. They had a second child, a daughter, Pavithra Reddy, who was born in November 1984. With her usual humor and wit, and willingness to help anyone in need, Mrudula continued to be an important community leader and a friend to many. A decision was made to return to Manhattan, KS, in Summer 1989, as Venkat pursued a PhD in the Grain Science Department at Kansas State University. With a knack for connecting with and inspiring young children, Mrudula began a lifelong commitment to helping children as a special needs educator at Amanda Arnold Elementary School in Fall 1990. With another career transition, Mrudula, Venkat, and Pavithra moved to Apple Valley, MN, in June 1998, while Prasanth remained in KS to pursue his MD at the University of Kansas Medical School. Mrudula continued to positively impact generations of young children at Greenleaf Elementary School in Apple Valley, MN, serving as a special needs educator from Fall 1990 to Summer 2017. Their first and only grandchild, Navya Reddy, was born in September 2013 – and an immediate and deep bond formed between the two. Mrudula and Venkat shared 50 years together in a wonderful marriage, filled with worldwide adventures and travels, a deep and ongoing devotion to support and advise their children, extended family, and many friends.

Mrudula lived a good life – one filled with a devotion to God, family, and friends. Pure of heart, she was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed assistance in their time of need. She loved to cook, watch movies, meet with people in social gatherings (and was often the life of the party), and spending time with her family and friends.

Mrudula was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ramachandra Reddy and Susheelamma, and her sister, Vasantha. She is survived by her devoted husband, Venkat; her loving sister, Yasoda; her loving brother, Vijaybhaskar; her son, Prasanth; her daughter, Pavithra and her husband Vinay; and her cherished grandchild, Navya. Mrudula’s spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A funeral service to honor Mrudula’s life will be held on Tuesday, October 1, at 2 p.m. at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas, with a reception to follow.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.