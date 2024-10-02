Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-435 in Overland Park

Overland Park Police said one person has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported to police and firefighters at about 3:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 435 east of Lamar Avenue.

In a post on social media site X (formerly Twitter), Overland Park Police Capt. Ray Tisinger said the motorcyclist lost control and rear-ended a truck.

OP Officers are investigating a serious injury crash at I-435 (EB) and Lamar. A driver of a motorcycle lost control and rear-ended a truck. He received serious injuries. Multiple (EB) lanes are closed. One (EB) lane is open. Capt. Ray L. Tisinger pic.twitter.com/LgXAyzQfpX — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) October 2, 2024

Johnson County Med-Act transported a man in his mid-30s to an area hospital with a broken leg.

Only one lane of eastbound I-435 was open as officers investigated the crash.

Overland Park Police posted an update to X just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, saying that the on-scene portion of the investigation had ended and all lanes of the highway were back open.

No other injuries were reported.