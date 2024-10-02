Mike Frizzell October 2, 2024 Emergency Response Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-435 in Overland Park Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. Overland Park Police said one person has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported to police and firefighters at about 3:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 435 east of Lamar Avenue. In a post on social media site X (formerly Twitter), Overland Park Police Capt. Ray Tisinger said the motorcyclist lost control and rear-ended a truck. OP Officers are investigating a serious injury crash at I-435 (EB) and Lamar. A driver of a motorcycle lost control and rear-ended a truck. He received serious injuries. Multiple (EB) lanes are closed. One (EB) lane is open. Capt. Ray L. Tisinger pic.twitter.com/LgXAyzQfpX — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) October 2, 2024 Only one lane of eastbound I-435 was open as officers investigated the crash. Overland Park Police posted an update to X just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, saying that the on-scene portion of the investigation had ended and all lanes of the highway were back open. No other injuries were reported. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleMan charged with multiple felonies after Overland Park standoffNext articleMarianne Weaver Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Man charged with multiple felonies after Overland Park standoff Locally-owned AB&M Italian Suits opens at Oak Park Mall JoCo lacks ‘missing middle’ housing. This Olathe development aims to add more. Tommy Bahama, beach clothing brand beloved by Andy Reid, opening first JoCo store WATCH: The Post’s Kansas Senate District 35 forum in southern JoCo