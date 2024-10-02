fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-435 in Overland Park

Share this story:

Resigned Overland Park Police sergeant now working for Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Photo credit Shutterstock.

Overland Park Police said one person has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported to police and firefighters at about 3:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 435 east of Lamar Avenue.

In a post on social media site X (formerly Twitter), Overland Park Police Capt. Ray Tisinger said the motorcyclist lost control and rear-ended a truck.

Johnson County Med-Act transported a man in his mid-30s to an area hospital with a broken leg.

Only one lane of eastbound I-435 was open as officers investigated the crash.

Overland Park Police posted an update to X just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, saying that the on-scene portion of the investigation had ended and all lanes of the highway were back open.

No other injuries were reported.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
Man charged with multiple felonies after Overland Park standoff
Next article
Marianne Weaver

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO