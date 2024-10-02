Man arrested after hours-long standoff at Overland Park home

Shawnee Police say they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at an Overland Park home when the wanted man barricaded himself inside, sparking an hours-long standoff Tuesday evening.

In an emailed response to questions, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman said Shawnee officers were at a home in the 10300 block of West 88th Terrace in Overland Park at about 5:25 p.m.

Rittman said the man was wanted for a “felony criminal threat” that had occurred earlier in the day on Tuesday.

“The suspect barricaded himself inside the home in Overland Park, where officers initially attempted to make an arrest,” Rittman said. “The Overland Park Police Department responded to the scene.”

Shawnee Police did not immediately offer any other details about the alleged criminal threat incident that prompted the warrant.

SWAT team called, nearby streets shut down

The Overland Park Police Department activated their SWAT team, which responded to the address with an armored truck.

Officers evacuated at least one resident and a dog from a house next door to the scene.

Police also closed several streets in the immediate area of the address, including Switzer Road.

Tactical team officers surrounded the home and blocked the driveway with the armored truck before using drones inside and outside of the house to search for the suspect.

Near the scene, Overland Park Police Officer Cameron Wainscott told the Post that the suspect was believed to be armed.

Repeated announcements from a loudspeaker told the man inside that officers had a warrant for his arrest and needed him to come outside with his hands up.

Officers used drone, tear gas

One of the drones was used to break a front window of the house.

SWAT officers then approached the home to clear the glass and make the hole large enough for the drone to fly inside.

Once the drone was inside, the suspect managed to get his hands on it, and he could be seen throwing the drone through the broken window into the front yard before shouting expletives at officers.

After using the loudspeaker, SWAT team members began launching canisters of tear gas through various windows around the house.

An arrest made after midnight

At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, tactical team officers entered the house and retrieved a drone from inside.

About an hour later, at 1:22 a.m., SWAT approached the front windows of the house, and one officer could be heard shouting that he saw movement inside.

Officers broke that window and held the man at gunpoint until other officers went in through the front door to arrest the suspect.

At about 2 a.m., Overland Park Police Captain Shawn Fernandez confirmed on social media site X (formerly Twitter) that the situation had been resolved peacefully.

Update: The incident at W. 88th Ter. and Melrose has been resolved peacefully. Capt. Shawn Fernandez Overland Park PD is in the area of 88th & Melrose assisting Shawnee PD with a crime which occurred in their city. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/mXp3tSLlYL — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) October 2, 2024

No injuries were reported.

As of early Wednesday morning, police officials had not publicly identified the suspect.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s online booking log shows a 42-year-old man with an address matching that of the standoff was booked into custody just before 4 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of two felony charges of criminal threat.