Man charged with multiple felonies after Overland Park standoff

A 42-year-old Overland Park man now faces criminal charges following an eight-hour standoff that began Tuesday evening and lasted into early Wednesday morning.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Robert M. Humes with four felonies in connection to the incident, which locked down part of an Overland Park neighborhood off 87th Street.

Shawnee Police responded to Humes’ Overland Park home near the intersection of 88th Terrace and Stearns Street at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A standoff that ended early Wednesday morning

According to investigators, they were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant for a criminal threat that occurred in Shawnee sometime earlier on Tuesday.

Police have not released any details about the alleged incident in Shawnee or the nature of the threat that prompted the warrant.

Humes barricaded himself inside the house in Overland Park.

The Overland Park Police Department SWAT team responded.

The standoff ended with Humes being arrested at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Prosecutors argued for higher bond

He now faces a total of five felony charges, four for criminal threats and one for interference with law enforcement.

During his Wednesday afternoon court appearance, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office argued that Humes’ bond for the standoff-related charges was not high enough.

The bond was initially set at $5,000. Prosecutors requested a $25,000 bond.

The assistant district attorney told the judge that Humes threatened to kill police officers who had responded to his home and then remained barricaded inside for eight hours with numerous law enforcement resources put to use to arrest him safely.

Humes appointed a public defender

Humes told the court that he does not have the financial resources to hire an attorney. The public defender’s office was appointed to represent him.

A public defender argued that the information available to them was limited and the things prosecutors were telling the judge were only allegations.

The judge agreed with prosecutors that the bond needed to be increased, but not to the extent prosecutors sought.

His bond was doubled from $5,000 to $10,000 for the standoff-related charges.

He’s also held on an additional $12,000 for the criminal threat in Shawnee, for a total bond of $22,000.

Humes is set to next appear in court for all these charges on Wednesday, October 9.