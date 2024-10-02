October 17th, 1950 – September 23rd, 2024

Rosalie “Rosie” VanFossen, born October 17, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2024, in Shawnee, Kansas, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 73 years old.

Rosie graduated from Southeast High School and went on to have a fulfilling career as a Marketing Assistant. She retired from Uniform Services Benefit Association after 28 years of dedicated service.

Rosie found joy in spending time with her beloved daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandson, cooking her famous fried chicken and pies, playing bunco, having lunch with friends, and visiting local casinos. Her warm smile and caring nature touched the hearts of many.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Helen Henry; brothers, Donald Henry and Leon Henry; and sister, Dorothy VanFossen. She is survived by her sister, Joan Minden; daughters, Debbie Ramirez and Lisa (David) Rollins; grandsons, Malin Ramirez and Gage Bierman; granddaughter, Chloe Clayton; and great-grandson, Alec Ramirez, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Honoring Rosie’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held in October to commemorate her memory and the love she shared with those around her.

Rosie will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love she so generously gave throughout her life.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.