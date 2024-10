Two candidates vying for a Kansas Senate district covering the northeastern corner of Johnson County participated in a forum hosted by the Johnson County Post Tuesday night.

The Post is hosting more than a dozen separate forums for Kansas Statehouse districts in Johnson County ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Tuesday’s forum was hosted at the new Merriam Plaza Library in Merriam.

The forum focused on Kansas Senate District 7, which includes the cities of Fairway, Mission, Mission Hills, Mission Woods, Prairie Village, Roeland Park, Westwood, Westwood Hills, as well as parts of Overland Park and Leawood.

Who is running?

Attorney and incumbent Democratic Sen. Ethan Corson

Republican Dave Dannov, a retired executive of Merriam-based agricultural and trading conglomerate Seaboard Corp.

How to watch the Post’s forum

The Post livestreamed Tuesday’s event on our Facebook page, and a recording of the forum is embedded below.

Following the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.

Timestamps are included in bold at the end of each question to help you navigate through the forum video if you’d like to jump around.

Questions and timestamps