Robert Alan McFarlin

July 18, 1956 — September 22, 2024

Robert “Bob” McFarlin, born on July 18, 1956, in Davenport, Iowa, passed away on September 22, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 68.

Bob was a dedicated telecommunications analyst by profession and a passionate enthusiast of genealogy and history. He made significant contributions to the community through his involvement with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. His dedication to these organizations was evident in his long-standing membership in the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Scouts America.

Bob was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Marvin Paul McFarlin and Kathryn Grace McFarlin (née Wilson). He is survived by his devoted wife, Venetia McFarlin (née Valant), and their two sons, Richard McFarlin and William McFarlin. Bob is also survived by his brother Max M McFarlin (Muff), his brother William Owen McFarlin (Judy), and his sister Marjorie Lee Manning (Henry Mack Manning).

The family will receive friends during a visitation on October 4, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Amos Family Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. The family suggests memorials to the Boy Scouts of America.

Bob’s unwavering dedication to his family, his work, and his community will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.