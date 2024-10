A popular smoothie chain has officially expanded its Johnson County footprint.

Texas-based chain Smoothie King recently opened a new shop in Olathe — its second in the city.

Smoothie King operates at 11932 S. Strang Line Road

The smoothie shop occupies at the 119th Plaza, just off West 119th Street and Strang Line Road.

Sandwich chain Subway previously occupied that space.

Smoothie King operates from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Smoothie King serves “purpose-driven” smoothies and fruit bowls

The smoothie shop offers smoothies in a variety of flavors, from fruity ones like blueberry lemonade and strawberry-kiwi breeze to coffee flavors like espresso high protein almond mocha.

Items on the Smoothie King menu come with various “nutritional enhancer” protein powders, which aim to address fitness goals like burning fat, maximizing workout results, boosting immunity, and supporting muscle growth.

In addition to smoothie drinks, Smoothie King also serves acai and pitaya bowls with a variety of toppings such as blueberries, strawberries, peanut butter and bananas.

This marks the ninth Smoothie King in Johnson County

Smoothie King has one other Olathe location, further south at 18575 E. 151st St.

In addition to Olathe, the company has Johnson County locations in Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Overland Park and Mission.

Across the state line, Smoothie King also has six locations in Kansas City, Missouri — including one inside the Kansas City International Airport.

