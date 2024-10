A downtown Overland Park wine bar and restaurant has established itself as one of the best wine spots across the world.

Vintage ’78 Wine Bar recently took home a top title for its wine at The World of Fine Wine Magazine’s “World’s Best Wine List Awards” in London.

Vintage ’78 won “Best Wine by the Glass”

The wine bar and restaurant was the global winner for the international publication’s “Best Wine by the Glass” category for wines without Coravin, which is a wine preservation system.

The United Kingdom-based publication chooses its winners for factors like breadth, depth, originality and value.

“We are amazed and deeply honored to receive this global award from The World’s Best Wine Lists,” said Michael Scherzberg, owner of Vintage ’78 Wine Bar, via a release. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to curating an outstanding wine selection and providing an unparalleled dining experience for our guests.”

Vintage ’78 Wine Bar opened in May 2023

The wine bar and eatery operates on the ground floor of The Vue apartments, at 7251 W. 80th St.

Vintage ’78 serves roughly 100 different wines from several different countries, which customers can enjoy by the glass, half glass, bottle or in flights.

In addition to wine, Vintage ’78 also serves dishes like mushroom gnocchi and pesto chicken paninis, as well as smaller bites like charcuterie, steak tartare, and heirloom tomato salads.

This is not Vintage ’78’s first accolade

Last summer, the wine bar also earned recognition from national publication Wine Spectator as one of 2023’s best restaurants for wine.

The wine bar earned the Best of Award of Excellence, which was the second highest category.

At the time, Vintage ’78 was one of only eight Kansas City area restaurants to earn that distinction.

Want more food and drink news? New shop selling bubble and ‘cream snow’ tea opens in southern OP