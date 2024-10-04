Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor October 4, 2024 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley earns #1 ranking in Kansas and lands in the Top 1% nationally in 2025 Niche ratings! Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Blue Valley Schools has been recognized as the top district in Kansas, while also securing a place within the top 1% of districts nationwide, according to Niche. Additionally, Blue Valley was recognized as the district with the best teachers and ranked among the top 1% of best places to teach in Kansas. These accolades are a testament to the hard work and excellence of our students, educators, administrators and the invaluable support of our families. Together, we continue to prioritize academic success, community engagement and a collaborative work environment. Blue Valley’s high rankings highlight the district’s commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for all students and fostering their academic success. Previous articleThis downtown Overland Park pizzeria is moving down the block — Here’s whyNext articleShawnee native to celebrate 50 years of work in priesthood