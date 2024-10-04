Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley earns #1 ranking in Kansas and lands in the Top 1% nationally in 2025 Niche ratings!

Blue Valley Schools has been recognized as the top district in Kansas, while also securing a place within the top 1% of districts nationwide, according to Niche. Additionally, Blue Valley was recognized as the district with the best teachers and ranked among the top 1% of best places to teach in Kansas.

These accolades are a testament to the hard work and excellence of our students, educators, administrators and the invaluable support of our families. Together, we continue to prioritize academic success, community engagement and a collaborative work environment.

Blue Valley’s high rankings highlight the district’s commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for all students and fostering their academic success.