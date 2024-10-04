David W. Maze Jr.

February 28, 1930 — October 2, 2024

Overland Park

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David William Maze Jr., affectionately known as Bill, who departed this life on October 2, 2024, at the age of 94. Bill was born on February 28, 1930, in Ellsworth, Kansas, and passed away in Overland Park, Kansas.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, exemplifying courage and dedication. Prior to his retirement, he worked for American General Life Insurance, where he was known for his integrity and commitment.

Bill was a member of the First Christian Church of Olathe, where his faith was a cornerstone of his life and guided his actions until his last days. He will be remembered for his steadfast devotion to his family and friends.

Preceded in death by his loving parents, Dave and Hilda Maze, his cherished wife, Thelma “Thel” Maze, his brother Robert “Bob” Maze, and brothers-in-law Roland Detmer, Gerald, Delmar, and Ralph Briney, Bill is now reunited with them in eternal peace.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories, survived by his daughter Daviette “Davie” West, his son Eric Maze, his sister Marvel Detmer, and sister-in-law Gail Maze. Bill spent many hours the past couple of years with his friend, Joan Smith. He was blessed with three grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Family, friends, and all whose lives that were touched by Bill are invited to a graveside service held at Shawnee Mission Memory Garden, 23215 W 75th Street, Shawnee, KS 66227, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM, officiated by Pastor Sherry McGlaughlin.

May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

Graveside Service

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Starts at 10:00 am (Central time)

Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens

23215 West 75th Street

Shawnee, KS 66227

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.