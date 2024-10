A Shawnee native currently serving as an associate pastorn in California will celebrate 50 years of his work in faith this weekend.

At noon on Sunday, Father Michael Stechmann will celebrate his Golden Jubilee at the church where his career started, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 111 Johnson Drive in Shawnee.

The event celebrates the anniversary of Stechmann taking his vows to the priesthood as part of the Order of Augustinian Recollects, a religious community that’s been around since the 16th century.

It’s less of a celebration of him and more of a gathering of people of faith and those who matter to him, he said.

“The celebration is not just about me, but it’s also about my own community,” he said. “It’s just an opportunity for the people to come that I’ve been involved with in all these years. I’ll have former students present from my very first year of teaching in 1976, and that makes you feel good.”

Stechmann grew up in Johnson County

Growing up with a Catholic education, being taught by the Benedictine Sisters in grade school and graduating from St. Joseph Catholic School in Shawnee in 1970, Stechmann said he was always fascinated by the stories missionaries and Augustinians would tell at the schools he attended.

Feeling a calling of his own to the priesthood, Stechmann said his educators were enthusiastic for him to pursue it.

“I credit everything that I have and everything that I’ve done to the wonderful opportunities I’ve had all these years for Catholic education,” he said. “Also, (I credit) being part of a parish growing up, like St Joseph’s in Shawnee, that is so focused and attentive and encouraging.”

His profession has taken him around the world

Currently living in Oxnard, California, working as an archivist and associate pastor at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Stechmann takes pride in the education and mission work he’s done around the globe.

His career includes teaching and administrative work at schools in California and New Jersey, as well as visiting Augustinian communities in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Italy and Spain, among other countries.

In that time, he’s met and worked with a variety of people, from helping people who hit rock bottom to those in the highest power, like Pope John Paul II.

Looking back, one of the projects in which he takes personal pride was establishing a mobile health and dental clinic in Los Angeles to help people in need, which remains in operation.

“(It was about) just taking care of wherever the need was and establishing healthcare clinics, especially the mobile health and dental clinics, was pretty significant, and they’re still continuing,” he said. “If whatever you’ve done continues after you’ve left, then you know you’ve done a good job.”

His faith continues to grow

Even after 50 years, there’s still lots to learn and experience in his faith, Stechmann said.

Earlier this year, as part of his 50th anniversary, Stechmann was gifted a trip by the Augustinians to volunteer as a chaplain at a church in Lourdes, France. For two weeks, he helped with confessions, leading prayers and celebrating Mass every day.

When Stechmann talks about it, his face lights up.

“It was tremendous. It was just an absolutely wonderful experience,” he said. “To be able to look out and to see thousands of people every night in the candlelight processions, it’s remarkable.”

The celebration is not about him

In the past couple of weeks, there’s been a lot to celebrate for Stechmann.

In August, Stechmann’s friends and family flew out to Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church for his Jubilee celebration.

On Thursday, he was inducted into the Donnelly College Alumni Hall of Fame in Kansas City, Kansas, which honors alumni who have served the community while upholding the school’s mission and values.

All of the honors are fulfilling and emotional, Stechmann said. But in the end, he added, it’s not about him, but more about the community that raised him and continues to show their support.

“Everything has been very humbling because we don’t always like to blow our own horns. We just kind of feel like, ‘Am I really worthy of this much attention?'” he said. “But yet, it’s not just me, it’s also my own religious order, my religious community — we’ve carried on the spirit of Saint Augustine.”

He added: “After receiving such a wonderful education all of my life, to be able to give back part of the reason why I love doing this.”