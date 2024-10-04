Obituaries October 4, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from Sept. 27. – Oct. 3 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals this week: Robert Alan McFarlin Anne Marie Stutsman Leneer L. Barber Avis W. Johnson Rosalie “Rosie” VanFossen Mrudula Reddy Marianne Weaver Louie G. Hudgens Carol Anne Flannagan John Stuart Packham Jacqueline Joyce Barnhart James Richard Gault Rebecca “Becky” Ansley Kathleen Marie Gallagher Fred Patrick South Fred Lynn Stein About the author Obituaries Previous articleSMSD News: Shawnee Mission shout outsNext articleWATCH: The Post’s forum for 2 Kansas Senate districts in northwestern JoCo Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Meet the candidates: Get to know your choices on JoCo ballot with KC Voter Guide OP coffee cake maker who earned farmers’ market following opens first shop Shawnee native to celebrate 50 years of work in priesthood This downtown Overland Park pizzeria is moving down the block — Here’s why WATCH: The Post’s forum for 2 Kansas Senate districts in northwestern JoCo