The trial of a Prairie Village man charged with setting a fire that killed his 18-month-old son ended with a hung jury on Tuesday.

Nicholas Ecker, now 30, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson with the risk of bodily harm and firearm possession by a convicted felon following a February 13, 2022 house fire in Shawnee.

After a six-day trial in Johnson County District Court, the jury informed the judge on Tuesday afternoon that they were unable to reach an unanimous verdict on the murder and arson charges.

Jurors did convict Ecker on the firearm possession charge.

18-month-old boy left home alone

According to court documents, the 18-month-old boy ad been left home alone by his mother, Karlie Phelps.

Court records say that Phelps admitted in an interview with police that she left her son at the house while she went to an address in Kansas City, Kansas, to buy prescription pain medication.

Prosecutors allege that while she was away from the house, Ecker set the house on fire while exchanging text messages and a phone call with Phelps.

Court documents show that cell phone data indicates Ecker was in the area of the Shawnee house around the time that the fire would have been set and not near the Prairie Village address where he was living.

House fire scene

When firefighters arrived at the house just before 1 a.m. that morning, the single-family home was engulfed in flames.

During a search of the home, firefighters found the child’s body in a crib inside of a downstairs bedroom.

A Post reporters was at the scene of the house fire near 69th Terrace and Stearns Street and observed a man, later identified as Ecker, arriving at the address on a motorcycle.

Ecker drove around a fire truck and into the home’s yard, laid the bike down and then ran towards the front door of the burning house. Firefighters near the front of the house stopped him from trying to go inside.

After police officers escorted him away from the house, he was put into handcuffs. Phelps eventually returned to the neighborhood, where police stopped her for questioning.

Phelps was recently arrested, charged again

In August 2022, Phelps pleaded guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter of a child under the age of six and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child.

As part of her plea deal, Phelps agreed to testify against Ecker in his murder trial.

Phelps was sentenced in October 2022 to 18 years in state prison. However, her attorney asked for a suspended sentence of three years of probation, which a judge granted.

According to court records, Phelps was arrested recently on September 26 and subsequently charged with felony possession of cocaine and three other misdemeanors, including driving while suspended and transporting an open container.

Phelps remains held in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on a $1.3 million bond for violating her probation and the new charges.

If a judge determines that she violated the terms of her probation, she would be subject to serving the remainder of her 18-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter in state prison.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for October 17.

Ecker remains in Sheriff’s Office custody and will appear in court for a scheduling conference on October 16.