July 21, 1939 — October 1, 2024

Lenexa

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Allen N. Bolte, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and proud veteran, who passed away on October 1, 2024 at the age of 85. Allen led a fulfilled life devoted to his family, his country, and many activities that brought him joy.

Allen was married to his beloved wife, Joyce for 54 wonderful years until her passing in 2016. Together, they raised two children, Kelly (Bob) and Sean (Steffanie), and were blessed with six granddaughters: Lauren (Chris), Haley, and Sarah (Kelly’s daughters), Fiona, Addison and Lyssa (Sean’s daughters) . Allen was also a proud great-grandfather to two great-grandchildren, Lainey and Alex from Lauren and Chris Schipper.

A more reserved man by nature, Allen showed his affection for his family in generous and thoughtful ways, always involving them in the activities he loved – and gladly taking the granddaughters to movies, arcades, kid’s museum’s of any other fun activities he could take them to. His love for skiing was a lifelong passion, and he taught skiing at Snow Creek in Weston, MO, well into his 80s, continuing until he was 84.

Born in 1939, Allen graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Ceramics Engineering before serving in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant. His military service took him to Germany, where he developed a lifelong affection for the country and its culture. This love influenced his family life, as they hosted German exchange students, Irene and Meinert, during Kelly and Sean’s high school years respectively, creating lasting connections and friendships that continue to this day.

Allen’s life was rich with adventure and community. He was an active volunteer at Kansas City’s National WWI Museum and Memorial and a dedicated patron of the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Symphony, and Starlight Theater, holding season tickets and attending countless events with Joyce by his side. He and Joyce held on to the family cabin “Pricilla” at Lake Okoboji in Iowa where they spent many summers at the lake and annual trips to the Dickenson County fair. He generously shared these experiences with his children and grandchildren, ensuring they were always included in the things that brought him happiness.

In addition to his love for Germany, Allen had a passion for German engineering and cars. His prized possession was his 1971 911T Porsche, which he adored. He was an active member of the local Porsche club, serving in leadership roles for many years and fostering friendships with fellow car enthusiasts.

Photography was another of Allen’s passions, and his meticulously arranged family photos were a cherished (and sometimes humorously long) part of holiday gatherings. These photos now serve as treasured memories of his devotion to family and attention to detail.

Allen was also deeply committed to veteran organizations, supporting charitable causes that aided his fellow service members. His pride in his military service and his enduring commitment to helping others made a lasting impact on his community.

Allen is now reunited in heaven with Joyce, the love of his life, his passing will leave a void in our lives but their memory together will forever remain in the hearts of their family and friends.

A service to honor Allen’s life will be held on October 11th at 10:30 am at the Lenexa United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to [Veterans Organization or Charity Name], reflecting Allen’s commitment to supporting veterans.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.