A former Applebee’s on Shawnee Mission Parkway will officially become popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A’s newest Johnson County location this week.

On Tuesday, Chick-fil-A will celebrate the grand opening of its new drive-thru restaurant in Shawnee.

Chick-fil-A will operate at 11500 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The restaurant occupies a site just off Lucille Lane and Shawnee Mission Parkway, near Wendy’s.

Applebee’s operated there for more than three decades before it closed in spring 2023.

Once it opens, Chick-fil-A will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

This Chick-fil-A will primarily focus on drive-thru

The new Shawnee location will cater toward drive-thru and walk-up customers, with a “Mobile Thru” lane for people to pick up orders they made through the app.

The restaurant will offer limited outdoor seating with space for 24 customers, but no indoor seating.

Chick-fil-A began rolling out this new concept last year, and this will mark the first drive-thru focused Chick-fil-A in Johnson County.

This marks the eighth Chick-fil-A in Johnson County

The Shawnee Mission Parkway location will also be the first in Shawnee for the Georgia-based company.

In addition to Shawnee, Chick-fil-A also has locations in Mission, Overland Park, Olathe and Lenexa.

Across the state line, the company also has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

