A California-based chain specializing in hot chicken will soon expand its Johnson County presence.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has filed plans to move into and remodel a new space in Olathe, in the former home of a pizza shop.

Dave’s Hot Chicken will operate at 15139 W. 119th St.

The restaurant aims to occupy a space at the Olathe Station shopping center, just off 119th Street and Black Bob Road.

Peter Piper Pizzeria, a sister concept to Chuck E. Cheese, operated in that space for roughly a year before it closed at the end of 2023.

Officials with the company estimated the Olathe restaurant will open in early 2025.

On the menu: hot chicken and other treats

The restaurant’s menu offers chicken in the form of bites, tenders, or chicken slider sandwiches, ranging from “no spice” to “reaper” level of heat.

In addition to chicken, Dave’s Hot Chicken serves side items like kale slaw, French fries and macaroni and cheese.

The restaurant also offers “top loaded” milkshakes with toppings like Oreos, M&Ms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces.

This marks the second Dave’s Hot Chicken in Johnson County

Dave’s Hot Chicken has one other Johnson County location in Overland Park, which opened in summer 2023.

Across the state line, the company also has a location in Kansas City, Missouri’s Westport neighborhood.

The company got its start in Los Angeles seven years ago and expanded quickly across the country — eventually garnering investments from celebrities and entertainers like Drake, Samuel L. Jackson and Usher.

