January 28, 1951 — October 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Denise Carol Lynch, who left us on October 4th, 2024, in Olathe, Kansas.

Denise was born on January 28, 1951, in Hays, Kansas, to Gayle and Patricia Richmond. She spent her childhood on a farm, surrounded by the love and warmth of her family. There she learned firsthand the importance of actively nurturing growth through effort and patience, and she carried this with her as the foundation from which she planted the seeds that she developed into the garden of an amazing life.

Denise had a passion for learning and accomplishment, and recognizing the strong germination of these seeds in her garden, she nurtured them by leaving the farm to attend Kansas State University, where she met the love of her life, Larry Lynch. On October 17, 1970, they were married in Plainville, Kansas, creating a foundational plot dedicated to the rose garden of their life together. Soon after, Denise transferred to Central Missouri State University (CMSU), where she earned both her bachelor’s degree and MBA, strengthening the roots of her knowledge and setting the stage for a remarkable career.

Denise quickly landed her dream job at Marion Labs. There she worked tirelessly to grow through values and experiences, while training her career vines steadily up the corporate trellis, sprouting blooms in numerous key financial positions including manager, director, and ultimately vice president. The development of the foundation of her garden was driven by dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

After Marion Labs relocated, Denise retired, but she continued to grow by obtaining several certificates in areas she truly enjoyed, including those for personal training, massage therapy, and even clowning. From making multi-million-dollar decisions to making balloon animals, it was clear there was nothing she couldn’t do, and she added color and variety to her already healthy garden. After cultivating these interests, Denise realized that she couldn’t stay away from the corporate setting where she thrived for much of her life. She decided to reinforce the foundational base of her garden by returning to the pharmaceutical industry at Teva Neuroscience in a patient-centered role until she retired a second time. She then had more time to nurture the unique and colorful flowers of her family.

The union of Denise and Larry was a testament to enduring love and partnership, lasting until Larry’s passing in 2023. What started as a special plot in the center of her garden developed, over the course of 53 years, into a stunning rose garden. With Larry’s help, Denise continued to add other plants and flowers as she grew a beautiful family, and it was no secret that Denise’s greatest pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. She spent as much time nurturing these unique and beautiful flowers as she did the foundational plants, which added a color and a zest that was breathtaking. Amid the oak trees and hostas of her education and career, and the roses of her marriage were diverse groups of caladiums inspired by and nurtured through family trips to Walt Disney World. Colorful beds of coleus and impatiens reflected the stained-glass windows of the Church of the Resurrection, where she and Larry regularly attended; they especially enjoyed experiencing the annual Christmas program with family and friends. Every winter was heralded by elaborate topiaries, and a comforting crop of amaryllis greeted the family when they gathered at Christmas morning, serenaded by Kenny and Dolly promising, “I’ll be home with bells on.”

Like a mirror of her life, Denise’s passion for literal gardening was clear; she put forth the effort and had a magical touch that made the plants she nurtured flourish. Working with Larry, they created a lovely, expansive estate which was a haven of beauty and tranquility enjoyed not only by the family, but by friends and neighbors who often visited and walked through their yard, mouths agape, in wonder. If that wasn’t enough, Denise also enjoyed spending time at the Overland Park Arboretum, and volunteered her magical touch to help develop the beauty there as well.

In the same way she would add the perfect sculptures and accents to her garden, Denise had a keen sense of fashion. She often presented herself with elegance and grace, and had a unique ability to balance sophistication with simplicity. While she loved dressing up, she was equally comfortable in jeans and gray t-shirts when the occasion called for it. Her fashion sense extended to her children and grandchildren, ensuring they were always well-dressed and confident.

The garden Denise nurtured and grew throughout her life was a tapestry of love, resilience, and joy. She was known for making everyone around her feel special and valued, and she touched countless lives with her kindness and generosity, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew her. Her memory will be cherished forever by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.

Denise was preceded in death by her beloved Larry Lynch, her parents Gayle and Patricia Richmond, her brother Dennis Richmond, and grandson William Semrau. Though their loss brought deep sorrow, Denise found strength and solace in the love of her surviving family members. She is lovingly remembered by her children Kelly Lynch, Casey Lynch, and Courtney Semrau, sister Debra Corbett, daughter-in law Kasey Lynch, son-in law Nicholas Semrau, and her grandchildren Mason Lynch, Rylee Lynch, Reagan Lynch, Tyler Lynch, Ryan Lynch, Zander Semrau, and Jack Semrau. Each of them carries a piece of her heart and her legacy.

A funeral service to celebrate Denise’s remarkable life will be held on Sunday, October 13th at 1:30pm at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. Family, friends, and all whose lives were enriched by knowing Denise are invited to attend and honor her memory. A private burial will be held in the days following the service.

Rest in peace, Denise Carol Lynch. Your spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved you. We hope to see you again, and, as Kenny and Dolly would say, ”we will greet you with bells on!”

