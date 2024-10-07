JCCC Updates: How to pay for college, choose a major, and more – upcoming events for prospective college students

A recent survey of high school counselors in public schools found that 49% of their students are concerned they can’t afford college, and 41% of students question the value of a college degree. In private schools, counselors had similar observations, but 36% of private school students reported uncertainty about career plans and a major.

JCCC is holding several events this fall to provide resources and tips to help students and families navigate common fears and anxieties about college.

College Financing Night

Later this fall, JCCC will host “College Financing Night” for all community members, not just prospective JCCC students, to understand what funds may be available to help pay for college.

High schools and colleges encourage students to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is required to receive federal financial aid like Pell Grants, Parent PLUS Loans, and direct subsidized and unsubsidized loans. However, many colleges (including JCCC!) use the information collected to determine eligibility for school-specific scholarships, grants, and other financial assistance.

At College Financing Night, experts will be available to help complete the 2024-2025 FAFSA and provide resources to students and families on preparing to file the 2025-2026 FAFSA, which launches in December. Organizations like KC Scholars, the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, and the Hispanic Development Fund will be there to provide information on scholarships that any student can apply for – no matter when they plan to go to college.

College Financing Night is 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, in the Regnier Center on JCCC’s main campus at 12345 College Boulevard in Overland Park, Kansas. Interested students and families should RSVP here.

Can’t make it to College Financing Night but still need help with the FAFSA? JCCC offers free in-person assistance with the FAFSA during our office hours, through virtual appointments, and additional special events throughout the year.

Additionally, each Tuesday and Thursday at 2:30 p.m. JCCC hosts “How to Pay for College” info sessions on the main campus. These sessions provide information on the FAFSA, student loans, scholarships, grants, and more for prospective college students and their families. These events are free but RSVP is required.

Experience JCCC at an upcoming visit day

JCCC also hosts events throughout the year for prospective JCCC and college students to visit campus, explore majors and career paths, and prepare for college life.

Upcoming events this fall include:

Senior Day – Wednesday, October 16 – 8 a.m.-noon

Learn about JCCC’s academics, resources, clubs and organizations, and participate in workshops for current high school seniors exploring their next-step options. Seniors will also hear from a panel of current JCCC students about their experiences and advice for transitioning to life as a college student.

Homeschool Student Day – Thursday, October 24 – 9-11 a.m.

Learn important information about admission, academics, student life, and scholarships/financial aid from the JCCC Admissions team tailored for current homeschool students preparing for college. The event will include a panel of homeschooled students who now attend JCCC to share tips on successfully transitioning to college life.

Non-Traditional Student Night – Thursday, November 14 – 6-8 p.m.

If you are a prospective college student balancing a career and family, or looking to start a new chapter later in life, this event is for you. Learn about JCCC’s evening and online class options, personalized support services, and financial aid and scholarship opportunities. Meet current non-traditional students and alumni, hear their success stories, and discover how you can achieve your educational goals.

These events are free, but RSVP is required. Learn more and RSVP.

Explore majors and careers

On the first Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m., JCCC’s Career Development Center hosts “How to Choose a Major” info sessions on the main campus. Prospective college students can discover free tools and resources to help explore their values, interests, skills, and strengths—and identify careers that might be a great fit. RSVP is required.

Prospective students can also request an individual tour of JCCC’s campus if they want to learn more about a specific area, program, or degree/certificate. Admissions representatives and student ambassadors are happy to help create a personalized campus tour to help a student explore all options before choosing a major.

Some programs at JCCC, including Culinary and Hospitality Management, hold program experience days to share information about available career path opportunities and what you can expect as a student in these programs. This fall, JCCC’s Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy will have information sessions on October 14, November 11, and December 9 from 9-11:30 a.m. Learn more and RSVP.

Learn more

At JCCC, we want to make college possible for everyone. Schedule a campus visit, join us at one of our upcoming events, or learn more at jccc.edu.