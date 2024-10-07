August 29, 1928 — October 5, 2024

Overland Park

Joyce K. Jennings, age 96, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on August 29, 1928, in Peterborough, England, Joyce lived a life marked by dedication to her family and service to her community.

In her early years, Joyce proudly served in the English Royal Women’s Airforce, a testament to her strong sense of duty and commitment. After her time in the service, she worked at Peterborough Jewelers. It was during that time she meet Clifford. They meet at a dance in September and were married the following February. They spent a few years in England before coming to the US, when Clifford was reassigned stateside.

Joyce devoting herself fully to her role as a homemaker, where she cultivated a warm and nurturing home environment for her family. She loved entertaining and playing hostess for the holidays. She enjoyed gardening, finding joy in nurturing the earth and watching life bloom. She was an avid reader, often found lost in the pages of a book, and she delighted in baking, filling her home with the comforting aroma of fresh-baked treats. Yet her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifford E. Jennings, and her son, David E. Jennings. Her legacy of love and care continues through her daughter, Debbie Jennings; her son, Dale Jennings; and her daughter-in-law, Shelly Jennings. Joyce’s memory will be cherished by her granddaughter, Danielle Davis, her husband Brian Davis, and their children, Turner and Maddie Davis, as well as by her grandson, Jared Jennings, his wife Haley Jennings, and their son, Grant Jennings. Their lives are a testament to the enduring love that Joyce shared with them.

The family will honor Joyce’s remarkable life with a service on Thursday, October 10, at 3:00 pm at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri. Her family and friends will gather to honor the remarkable woman who touched their lives with kindness and grace.

Joyce K Jennings will be remembered not just for the years she lived, but for the life she led—a life filled with love, laughter, and inspiration. She now rests peacefully, reunited with those who have gone before her, leaving behind cherished memories and a family whose hearts are forever touched by her spirit.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.