February 26, 1930 — October 1, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Oma Buchholz and her twin, Roma, were born on February 26, 1930, in Marshall, Missouri. Oma passed away peacefully on October 1 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas. Throughout her life, Oma exemplified the virtues of love and dedication, primarily as a devoted homemaker. She cherished her role, as it allowed her to be with her husband, James and Greg her son, during his formative years

Oma was an avid lifelong student of learning. She studied bookkeeping, religions and cultures. She took classes to understand the tax codes, the Jewish religion and Latin American cultures.

Oma was preceded in death by her husband James, her twin Roma and her children, Gregory and Saphronia Buchholz. She is survived by nieces and a nephew.

In honoring her memory, a rosary will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood, Kansas. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 10:30 am. There will be a private interment thereafter.

In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to the Cure of Ars Catholic Church, Leawood, KS.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.