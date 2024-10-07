May 8, 1935 — October 5, 2024

Overland Park

Shirley Jean Devine, age 89, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on October 5, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Born on May 8, 1935, in Kansas City, KS, she was the beloved daughter of Arthur T. and Pauline H. Meyers.

Shirley was known for her vibrant personality, and her love for entertaining friends and family. She dedicated her life to her careers in lighting and accessories sales, creating maps for the government, volunteering with the Johnson County Young Matron Society, and the Milburn Junior Golf Program.

She is survived by her brother Dennis Meyers and wife, Tomina Meyers; sister Lynda Neer; son Bret Devine and wife, Kristine Devine; daughter Dee Devine Frye and husband, Rick Frye; granddaughters Ashley Wido and husband Mike Wido, Katelyn Devine, and Kathleen Devine; great granddaughters Madelyn and Olivia Wido, who will carry her memory in their hearts.

A celebration of her life will take place at 2:00pm Friday, October 11th at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave. Burial will follow in Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association in her honor.

