November 30, 1924 — September 11, 2024

Shawnee

Annie Lois Neal, a beacon of love and selflessness, passed away peacefully in Shawnee, Kansas, on September 11, 2024, at the remarkable age of 99. Born on November 30, 1924, in Early, Texas, Lois lived a life marked by dedication, kindness, and unwavering faith.

Lois began her career as a teletype operator for the Santa Fe Railroad, a position she held until the conclusion of World War II when servicemen returned, in order to continue her work she had to relocate to Sweetwater, Texas. It was there that she met her soulmate, Cecil L. Neal, with whom she shared a blessed union until his passing. She spent her remaining years being a homemaker and took great pride in her sons and grandchildren.

Her interests were vast and varied, showcasing her commitment to family, friends, and her community. Lois served in her church in various roles, including the baby closet, for over 30 years at the Argentine Presbyterian Church, offering essential support to countless families. She cherished her time playing bunko with her girlfriends, a testament to her vibrant and social nature. A devoted fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lois’s passion for the team was matched only by her love for her family, where she shined as the best wife, mom, and grandma.

Preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Johnnie, beloved husband Cecil L. Neal, brothers Merrill, Dalton, Floyd, Melvin, and T.L., and sisters Eva and Helen. Lois’s legacy lives on through her loving family. She is survived by her sons, Ronald L. Neal and Lee R. Neal; her grandchildren, Megan E. Neal and Garrett L. Neal; and her four great-grandchildren, Emilee, Aleeah, Leeam, and Ryklee.

Lois was the kindest woman, ahead of her time in the name of the Lord for the service of others. She never hesitated to help someone in need and was incredibly active in the lives of the people she loved.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11th, with a visitation at 5:00 PM followed by a service at 6:00 PM. Those who knew and loved Lois are invited to come together to celebrate the life of this extraordinary woman who touched so many hearts.

In remembrance of Lois’s generous spirit, the family asks that contributions be made to the Argentine Presbyterian Church’s baby closet, continuing her lifelong mission of aiding those in need.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.