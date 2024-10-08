Helen L. Hilden

January 6, 1946 — September 24, 2024

Gardner, KS

Helen Hilden, 78, of Gardner KS passed away peacefully and at rest on September 24, 2024. Helen was surrounded by her loving and devoted caregivers as well as recently enjoyed visits with devoted family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, starting at 5:15pm followed by a Prayer service at 6:15pm at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131. Interment will be held on Friday, October 11, 2024, at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery, 2201 Cleveland Ave., Kansas City, MO 64127 at 10:00am. Memorial contribution may be given to Johnson County Development Supports, Lenexa Ks.

Helen was born January 6, 1946, the daughter of Robert and Lavern Hilden in Kansas City, MO and continued to reside in the greater Kansas City area until her death. Helen enjoyed workshop activities with friends, a good cup of coffee and a variety of chocolate treats. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs play on a regular basis. She enjoyed babies, small children and was always in possession of her most treasured accessory, a bright red purse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Bobby Joe and Bill Hilden, as well as her sisters, Patricia Lavern Katzer and Mary Harris. She is survived by her Aunt Lucille Duncan as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the dedicated workers and caregivers from Johnson County Development Support as well as the Arcare organization for providing the most loving, quality of life and caregiving support to Helen over these many years.

