Plans to build nearly 300 apartments in Overland Park’s College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue corridor are moving ahead.

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted 11-0 to approve the rezoning for the project — dubbed Livano Overland Park — on 12 acres at the southwest corner of 112th Street and Lamar Avenue. The city council also approved an associated revised preliminary development plan.

The project from Alabama-based LIV Development LLC was part of the consent agenda, which means it wasn’t individually discussed, but the city council voted on it simultaneously with a series of other items.

Councilmember Jim Kite was absent from the meeting.

Because the project’s average density per acre is 24 units, Overland Park considers it to be R-6, or “planned high-rise apartment district,” according to the city’s zoning code. That being said, no building proposed in the Livano development would be taller than four stories.

298 apartments planned at 112th and Lamar

In all, six apartment buildings are planned in the Livano complex.

Five of the buildings would be three- or four-story structures.

An additional building would be four stories.

Plus, the development area contains an outdoor pool, spa, clubhouse, pickleball courts and a plethora of other fitness spaces.

The site is along a key Overland Park corridor

The Livano apartment complex proposal sits just on the edge of the city’s Vision Metcalf corridor plan that aims to encourage revitalization and redevelopment along Metcalf — a major thoroughfare that’s considered Overland Park’s economic backbone.

The project also lands in the OP Central planning area around the College and Metcalf intersection. Overland Park is actively studying ways to improve bike and walk access in the area.

The city is also looking at possible paths to expand mixed-use development, including the potential formation of a new special zoning district like what is used in the city’s downtown area.

Though the city council didn’t spend time individually discussing this project before approving the rezoning this week, the Overland Park Planning Commission was previously positive about it.

“I’ve always thought driving by here that this location is perfect for this kind of development,” Commissioner Ned Reitzes said in September.

Near the Livano property are office spaces and a hotel, with some multifamily development in the area as well.

Previously, this property was included in a wider rezoning for mixed-use development that called for 539 multifamily housing units, many of which are already built. This plan also featured 323,000 square feet of office space that has now been replaced by the new Livano apartment plan.

