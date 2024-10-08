An Olathe police officer was involved in a rollover crash late Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Water Road and East Cedar Street, near Central Elementary School, at about 4:50 p.m.

Olathe firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the crash to check for injuries.

Overland Park police were called in to handle the crash investigation.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said that the Olathe police vehicle was westbound on East Cedar Street, and another vehicle was traveling southbound on South Water Street.

Lacy said the police vehicle did not have any emergency equipment — including its lights or sirens — activated at the time of the crash.

The other vehicle, a Chevrolet Traverse, T-boned the police vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, in the passenger’s side doors. The police vehicle then rolled onto its roof.

Recorded radio traffic at the time said that the officer climbed out of the overturned vehicle before firefighters arrived at the crash scene.

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported both drivers to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to investigators.

Traffic on Cedar Street, where the police vehicle was driving, has a stop sign at the intersection.

No other details have been released.