An Olathe teen pleaded guilty to his involvement in the 2022 murder of a man at Black Bob Park.

On Saturday, Jacobi Epting, 16, appeared in Johnson County District Court to plead guilty to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery in the death of Marco Cardino, 19, of Smithville, Missouri.

Epting was 14 years old at the time of the murder and is one of six teens charged in connection to the crime. They had arranged a marijuana deal where they planned to take Cardino’s money, but instead, shot and killed him and fired a gun at another person.

One of the suspects knew Cardino

The suspects were at a house on May 14, 2022, where “there was marijuana and alcohol,” according to court records.

Wanting to purchase more marijuana, one of the girls in the group said they knew Cardino and had purchased vapes and alcohol from him before.

A 13-year-old girl in the group messaged Cardino via Snapchat, and Black Bob Park was chosen as a location to do a deal, according to the records.

Epting “instructed” other teens in the murder

In the early morning, the six teens, which included four 14-year olds and two 13-year-olds, all from Olathe, and Cardino drove in two separate vehicles to meet at the park for the deal.

Epting instructed the other teens on their roles in the plan to rob Cardino, brought a gun to the park and wore a mask to disguise himself, according to court documents.

When they got to the park, one of the teens said in a previous report that they all put on masks and when Cardino arrived, all of the males in the group got out to do the deal. During the transaction, Epting displayed the gun to Cardino, killed him and fired a gun at another person, according to court documents.

The victim was a Shawnee Mission West grad

Cardino attended schools in the Shawnee Mission School District and graduated high school in 2021.

According to records provided by the school district, Cardino attended Shawnee Mission West from March 2018 to graduation in May 2021. Before that, he attended Shawnee Mission South from August 2017 to March 2018.

Prior to that, the district says Cardino also attended Indian Woods Middle, Rosehill Elementary and Shawanoe Elementary.

Other teens involved have been punished

Epting is the latest suspect to plead guilty for their involvement with Cardino’s murder. Three other teens were tried as adults, and two 13-year-olds were prosecuted as juveniles.

In March 2023, Kristofor Washington and Brandon Banks, who are both now 16, pleaded guilty to counts of second-degree murder last year and were sentenced to serve time at a juvenile correctional facility until they reached the age of 22 and a half years. If they fail to comply with the punishment, then they will be sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

In July 2023, Ella Radosevich, who is now 17, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of aggravated battery.

Epting will be sentenced in Johnson County District Court in front of Judge Michael P. Joyce at 9 a.m. on Dec. 27.