April 4, 1938 — October 7, 2024

Overland Park

Dottie McCrary, 86 passed away on October 7th, 2024. Please check back soon for the full obituary.

Memorial service will be on Saturday November 9th, 2024 at 10:00 am at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas. She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery beside her late husband, Paul Norstrud.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.