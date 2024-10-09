August 8, 2024 — October 3, 2024

Shawnee

Ivy Eloise Henderson passed away on October 3rd, 2024 surrounded by her family. Please check back soon for an obituary.

Family and friends are invited to a time of fellowship and remembrance on Sunday, October 13, 2024 from 2:00 to 3:00pm, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 3:00pm, both at the Lenexa Baptist Church in Lenexa, KS. Ivy will be laid to rest at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens in Shawnee, KS at 11:00am Monday, October 14, 2024.

In place of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Ivy’s name to Operation Christmas Child.

