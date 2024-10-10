April 27, 1983 — October 6, 2024

Bonnie Faye Assmann, 41 of Overland Park, Kansas passed away October 6, 2024.

Bonnie was born April 27, 1983 in Shawnee Mission, Kansas to David and Susan Assmann. She graduated from Bonner Springs High School in 2001 and The University of Kansas in 2004 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Business/Management. Bonnie later moved to Melbourne Beach, Florida where she met her fiancée, Alfred Hurtado, who sadly passed in November, 2020. They loved their walks on the beach and the beautiful sunrises over the ocean.

Bonnie is survived by her father David Assmann (Mary), mother Susan Tincher (Tim), brother Brian Assmann, sister Lisa Van Oeveren (Joe) and their children Josie, Jack and Charlie, grandparents Bonnie and Richard Overton as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her beloved cat, Oz.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her grandparents Norbert and Eunice Assmann and her soulmate Alfred.

Her memory will live forever in our hearts. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when we can all be together to honor and share our love for her.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.