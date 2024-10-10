Drema Wyancko

August 14, 1947 — October 9, 2024

Overland Park

Drema Jean Wyancko passed away peacefully October 9, 2024 surrounded by friends and family. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 PM Saturday October 12, 2024 at the Overland Park Chapel at 8201 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204. Graveside services will be held in the Johnson County Memorial Gardens at 3:00PM Saturday October 12, 2024, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210

Drema was born August 14, 1947 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Warren and Rowena Post. Early in her childhood, Drema moved to the Los Angeles area when her father pursued an employment opportunity. About the time she entered high school, she moved a second time to Prairie Village, Kansas where she met the love of her life Gary M. Wyancko while babysitting. Gary knocked on the door that afternoon trying to sell encyclopedias door to door. It was a hot day and Drema kept giving him refills.

Shortly after marring Gary, he was activated with the National Guard. The two were transferred first to Ft. Carson in Colorado, and then to Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri. Drema helped support the family by working at a bank or in the accounting department. Drema was good with numbers and ultimately that skill transferred to her oversight of the family’s real estate business that she managed for over four decades.

Together Drema and Gary had a 50-year love affair that resulted in the birth of her two boys Chad and Eric. Drema was actively involved in her son’s lives shuttling them all over town in her white1984 Cadillac Seville. She volunteered with the PTA serving as the president of West Antioch Elementary, Antioch Middle, and Shawnee Mission North High Schools. It was here that she helped form the Immortal Indians, a group of committed women that met regularly to keep up on life events and continue support for SM North well after their children had graduated. Drema loved to get together for lunch with her friends and cherished these relationships.

Drema loved Christmas time. She worked diligently to get the house set up each year inviting family and friends in to reflect, catch up, and bond. The house was always open and was often the landing spot for more than just her children. In the summertime she would lead her boys and any others who wanted to join on evening bike rides.

Drema and Gary retired to Manasota Key, Florida to enjoy the warm weather and beach community vibes she so loved. There, she founded The Sunshine Club with her neighbors, where a happy hour is held at the SandBar every Wednesday evening to this day. Determined to find a hobby that both her and her husband could do in retirement, she suggested they get certified for underwater diving. Together, usually with friends or family, they took several wonderful diving trips culminating in their most beloved experience diving the Galapagos Islands in South America.

Drema loved unconditionally, lived with meaning and purpose, and died leaving a lasting legacy of love and affection to everyone she touched. She was amazing!

Drema was survived by her two children Chad Douglas Wyancko, Chris Ann Barber Wyancko, Chad’s wife, and Eric Allen Wyancko, Heather Davis Wyancko, Eric’s wife, and her beloved grand puppy Kirby.

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.