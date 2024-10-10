No injuries in tractor-trailer fire that backed up I-435 traffic

No one was injured in a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 435 on Thursday afternoon.

The Shawnee Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol were called to the northbound lanes of I-435 near Holliday Drive for a reported vehicle fire just after 2:40 p.m.

The driver was able to pull off onto the right shoulder and get out of the truck.

In a post on X, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman says firefighters arrived to report the tractor-trailer was “fully involved.”

Around 2:42 p.m. on October 11, the Shawnee Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a transport vehicle fire on northbound I-435 near Holliday Drive. pic.twitter.com/qrj4Vug0iB — ShawneeKSFire (@ShawneeKSFire) October 10, 2024

It took about 10 minutes for the flames to be extinguished.

Troopers blocked the right lane as firefighters worked.

The lane closure caused traffic to back up about one and a half miles to Johnson Drive.

A tow truck removed the damaged tractor-trailer, and all lanes reopened before 4 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.