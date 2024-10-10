fbpx
Subscribe
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

No injuries in tractor-trailer fire that backed up I-435 traffic

Share this story:

Shawnee firefighters work to extinguish a tractor-trailer fire on I-435.
Shawnee firefighters work to extinguish a tractor-trailer fire on I-435. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

No one was injured in a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 435 on Thursday afternoon.

The Shawnee Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol were called to the northbound lanes of I-435 near Holliday Drive for a reported vehicle fire just after 2:40 p.m.

The driver was able to pull off onto the right shoulder and get out of the truck.

In a post on X, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman says firefighters arrived to report the tractor-trailer was “fully involved.”

It took about 10 minutes for the flames to be extinguished.

Troopers blocked the right lane as firefighters worked.

The lane closure caused traffic to back up about one and a half miles to Johnson Drive.

A tow truck removed the damaged tractor-trailer, and all lanes reopened before 4 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
New youth orchestra in Johnson County prepares for debut concert

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO