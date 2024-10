A local restaurant offering “first class” Mexican cuisine has officially expanded with a new location in Olathe.

Viva Tacos & Tequila opened its doors in Olathe last month, in the former home of celebrity-owned Wahlburgers.

Viva Tacos & Tequila is at 11935 S. Black Bob Road

The restaurant occupies a space at the Olathe Pointe shopping center, just off 119th Street and Black Bob Road.

Wahlburgers occupied that space for roughly three years before it closed at the beginning of 2022.

Viva Tacos & Tequila operates from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Viva Tacos & Tequila offers “vibrant” Mexican cuisine

The restaurant’s menu features Mexican entrees like pineapple fajitas, carne asada, chicken flautas and taco flights.

Viva Tacos & Tequila’s menu also offers appetizers like street elote (grilled corn on the cob), guacamole and fried tortilla rolls.

The restaurant is also known for its craft cocktails, such as margaritas and micheladas.

This marks the restaurant’s second location in Johnson County

The first Viva Tacos & Tequila is at 5031 W. 135th St. in Leawood.

It opened its Leawood location in summer 2022.

The restaurant also has a location in the works in Wichita, according to its website.

