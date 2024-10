Candidates vying for two Kansas House districts covering portions of Olathe and Shawnee participated in a forum hosted by the Johnson County Post Tuesday night.

The Post has hosted more than a dozen separate forums for Kansas Statehouse districts in Johnson County ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Tuesday’s forum was hosted at Lenexa City Center Library in Lenexa.

The two districts covered in this forum were:

House District 14, covering a portion of northern Olathe

and House District 30, covering portions of Olathe and Shawnee in central Johnson County.

Who is running?

House District 14

Democratic incumbent Rep. Dennis Miller

Former Republican state representative Charlotte Esau (did not participate due to an illness)

House District 30

Incumbent Republican Rep. Laura Williams

Attorney and former teacher Betsey Lasister, a Democrat

How to watch the Post’s forum

The Post livestreamed Tuesday’s event on our Facebook page, and a recording of the forum is embedded below.

Following the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.

Timestamps are included in bold at the end of each question to help you navigate through the forum video if you’d like to jump around.

Questions and timestamps