Blue Valley School Buzz: BV Unmuted – Ensuring safety and understanding threats in Blue Valley Schools

"We do have a good relationship with a lot of the social media platforms and the companies that run those to get information on those so we can find out possibly where a threat originated. We look into that and then obviously if it's credible, we take the appropriate action." — Interim Chief Simon Happer, Overland Park Police Department.

Our #BVUnmuted series continues with a focus on school safety, understanding threats and their consequences. Interim Chief Happer joins Dan Carney (Director of Safety & Security) and Dr. Katie Collier (Deputy Superintendent for Learning) to discuss how Blue Valley ensures a safe and secure environment for our students and staff.

To listen to the podcast episode, visit BV Unmuted: Understanding Threats and Their Consequences