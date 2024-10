Joyce Hansen, a 73-year-old former physical education teacher from Lenexa, is now a world champion weightlifter.

After competing in several national competitions for the past three years, Hansen won her first-ever international contest on Sept. 5 in Rovaniemi, Finland.

Hansen said it was a wonderful experience to represent the United States at the 2024 World Masters Weightlifting competition — and winning was “fantastic.”

“It brought tears to my eyes because it was so phenomenal,” Hansen said.

Hansen competed alongside 900 other athletes

Hansen, who taught at several places in her career including a stint at Briarwood Elementary in Prairie Village, qualified and competed in the under-55 kilo weight class for the 70-74 years old age group.

As part of the competition, Hansen completed two Olympic lifts: a snatch and a clean and jerk.

Hansen said for the snatch lift, she started at 16 kilos (roughly 32 pounds) and missed the first two tries. She was successful on the third attempt.

For the clean and jerk — her favorite lift, she says — Hansen started with 20 kilos (about 42 pounds). She was successful on the first attempt, and increased her weight to 22 kilos on the second attempt.

Hansen successfully completed the second attempt — placing her in first — but was unsuccessful on her third clean and jerk attempt lifting 24 kilos.

She’s been training for three years

Hansen has enjoyed weightlifting for years with her husband, Paul, but never really had a trainer.

That was until three years ago when she joined Paul and started training at KC Weightlifting, a gym on Johnson Drive in Mission, with owner and coach Anna Martin.

Hansen said she enjoys weightlifting because it’s “a little bit different,” and it helps her stay strong and balanced.

She’s grateful for Martin helping her stay positive during difficult lifts.

“Sometimes it can be discouraging when you’re trying to lift something a little heavier and progress,” Hansen said. “But boy, (Martin) sticks right in there with you and gives you positive vibes.”

‘A lot of misconceptions about women lifting’

Martin, who previously coached at Olympic Training Centers in Colorado Springs and Marquette, Michigan, said she’s used to trainees competing internationally.

Still, Martin said, it’s special for Hansen because at 73-years-old, “most women that age don’t even think they can lift a bar, let alone win a world championship.”

Martin said women can be strong at any age, noting that Hansen started weight training when she was 70.

Martin said there is at least one woman who has started weight training because she was inspired by Hansen’s gold medal win.

“There’s still a lot of misconceptions about women lifting, but it’s definitely changing,” Martin said.

Keep reading awards and honors news: Overland Park one of best U.S. cities for people with disabilities, ranking says