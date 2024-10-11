Obituaries October 11, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from Oct. 4-10 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals this week: Drema Wyancko Bonnie Faye Assmann Dottie McCrary Ivy Eloise Henderson Helen L. Hilden Annie Lois Neal Gretchen G. Sayers Oma Buchholz Shirley Jean Devine Allen N. Bolte Joyce K. Jennings Denise Carol Lynch David W. Maze Jr. About the author Obituaries Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: BV Unmuted – Ensuring safety and understanding threats in Blue Valley SchoolsNext articleWATCH: The Post’s forum for 3 Kansas House districts in Olathe Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES This former JoCo teacher began weightlifting at 70. She’s now a world champion. GolfTRK, all-seasons indoor golfing center, coming to southern Overland Park WATCH: The Post’s forum for 2 Kansas Senate seats in southern JoCo WATCH: The Post’s forum for 3 Kansas House districts in Olathe Work to make historic downtown OP building into wedding venue expected to start soon