Kylie Graham October 11, 2024 We went out looking for spooky Halloween homes in JoCo. Here's what we saw. Giant skeletons playing instruments outside of a home on Windsor Drive and West 145th Street in Leawood. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Halloween is less than three weeks away, and homes around Johnson County are getting spookier. From skeletons rising up out of front lawns to ghostly inflatable characters hovering near driveways, many Johnson County homeowners are able to outfit their properties in ways that are both bone-chilling and funny bone-tickling. Here are some of the more eye-catching displays we've seen in recent days: Large inflatables glow outside of a house off Farley Street and West 88th Terrace in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Gravestones and giant skeletons outside of a home on Windsor Drive and West 145th Steet in Leawood. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A skeleton on a bicycle outside of a home off the corner of West 87th Street and Marty Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Pumpkins with lights outside of a home on the corner of Farley Street and West 88th Terrace in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Inflatables line the side of a home on the corner of South Greenwood Street and W 141st Street in Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Two skeletons sit outside of a home near the corner of Windsor Drive and Mohawk Road in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Inflatables cover the yard and roof of a house near the corner of Craig Drive and West 89th Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Skeletons and a toxic container guard a home on the corner of Switzer Road and Mastin Drive in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Glowing inflatables outside of a home on Ensley Lane by West 91st Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Decorations outside of a house on the corner West 87th Street and Marty Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A yard covered in inflatables with a Yoda and Snoopy character outside of a home on South Gallery Street and West 147th Street in Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A purple light-up spider web stems from a home on Mission Road and West 92nd Place in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A family of ghosts look out over the front yard of a home off West 89th Street and Riley Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Skeleton decorations outside of a home on Windsor Drive and West 145th Street in Leawood. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A yard covered in inflatable characters outside of a home on South Gallery Street and West 147th Street in Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Scarecrows guard flowers outside of a home on West 89th Street and Craig Drive. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A spider web covers the front lawn of a house off of West 147th Street and Mohawk Road in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A spider web covers the front lawn of a home on West 79th Circle and Antioch Road. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A skeleton buried in mulch outside of a home near the corner of Windsor Drive and Mohawk Road in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Pumpkin inflatables on the side of a home on the corner of South Greenwood Street and West 141st Street in Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham. About the author Kylie GrahamKylie Graham is a Johnson County native and graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who does freelance photography around the Kansas City metro.