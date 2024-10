Three Democratic candidates running for Kansas House seats in the Olathe area shared their views on a variety of issues, including taxes, education funding and abortion, at a forum hosted this week by the Johnson County Post.

None of the three Republican candidates in these races participated in the event, which was held at Gardner Library in downtown Gardner on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The Post has hosted more than a dozen separate forums for Kansas Statehouse districts in Johnson County ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

The three districts covered in this forum were:

House District 15, covering a portion of southwestern Olathe,

House District 78, covering a portion of southern Olathe

and House District 121, covering portions of De Soto, Gardner and Olathe.

Who is running?

House District 15

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Allison Hougland

Community volunteer and nonprofit worker Lauren Bohi, a Republican (did not participate)

House District 78

Incumbent Republican Rep. Robyn Essex (did not participate)

Senior care executive and advocate Daniel Goodman, a Democrat

House District 121

Incumbent Republican Rep. John Resman (did not participate)

Business analyst Mel Pinick, a Democrat

How to watch the Post’s forum

The Post livestreamed Wednesday’s event on our Facebook page, and a recording of the forum is embedded below.

Following the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.

Timestamps are included in bold at the end of each question to help you navigate through the forum video if you’d like to jump around.

Questions and timestamps